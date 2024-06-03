Bank Recovery Practitioner | Theatre | Spire Parkway Hospital | Solihull | Bank flexible shifts

Spire Parkway Hospital are looking for an experienced Recovery Practitioner to join our friendly operating theatre team on the Bank. You will be part of a dedicated, supportive and friendly team.

Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull, offers a comprehensive range of private hospital services. Our hospital is rated Good by the CQC for all parts of the inspection except for Patient Care, which is rated Outstanding. The report states, "Staff treated patients with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy and dignity, took account of their individual needs, and helped them understand their conditions. They provided emotional support to patients, families and carers."

We invest in our people and to help you reach your full potential, Spire Parkway will offer you further ongoing professional and personal development, including but not limited to leadership development programmes and quality improvement practitioner training - in addition to the opportunity to network across the Spire Hospitals and work collaboratively with other health care providers.

Our dedicated hospital team are passionate about excellent patient care and we offer a range of specialist treatments to patients across Birmingham, Warwickshire and the West Midlands. This includes diagnostic services, rehabilitation, cutting-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like orthopaedics, women's health and cancer care. We have 51 bedrooms and five operating theatres.

Duties and responsibilities

- Supporting in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

- Assist in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs in an extremely busy department

- Prepping the recovery bays and of course, looking after patients after their surgery

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information

- Promoting best practice and contributing towards quality improvements

Who we're looking for

- Be NMC/HCPC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Have a minimum of 2 years recovery experience

- You will be an enthusiastic, dedicated team player and also used to working with minimum supervision

- ALS and Airway Maintenance certifications would be desirable, though not essential - Training opportunities are available

Working Hours: Variable

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.