Bank Angiography Scrub Nurse | Competitive Hourly Rate | Flexible Working | Leeds - LS8

We have an exciting opportunity to an experience Angiography Scrub Nurse to join our bank team in the theatre department. This role would suit a candidate who is looking for that work/life balance.

Spire Leeds Hospital, located in Roundhay, Leeds, has been treating patients for almost 30 years. We are the region's largest private hospital in terms of the range of services we offer and the number of consultants we work with. The hospital offers a range of services and facilities including four operating theatres, a sterile services department, a dedicated endoscopy suite, and a diagnostic and imaging department with an MRI and CT scanner. There are outpatient and physiotherapy departments providing services six days per week

Duties and responsibilities;

Your main duties will be to scrub up alongside the cardiologist or monitor the patient for a variety of Interventional cardiology procedures along with pre-op assessment. You will be expected to provide high standards of patient care and deliver a patient focused service.

This is a demanding role where excellent expertise in all aspects is required to ensure the delivery of a high quality, efficient and professional service. The successful candidate will have excellent communication and interpersonal skills, performing nursing duties either single handed or as part of a team, whilst ensuring a high standard of patient care is maintained at all times. Applicants will be expected to use their own initiative and be capable of making decisions in unpredictable circumstances

Who we're looking for

- BSc or equivalent Adult Nursing and registered with the NMC without any restrictions

- Ability to scrub up for IR procedures

- Good communication skills

- Knowledge of Radiation Safety

- Ability to adapt to changes in service need

- Substantive Angiography Experience desirable

- Ability to cannulate desirable

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

- Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.



Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

- Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

