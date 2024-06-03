Bank Physiotherapist - Inpatient

Bank Inpatient Physiotherapist | Bristol | Private Hospital | Flexible working | Free parking

We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Physiotherapist to join our Temporary Staffing Bank .This role will support our Inpatient Physiotherapy Team at our Spire Bristol Hospital.

At Bristol Hospital, we pride ourselves on our comprehensive private hospital services and high standards of care for our patients. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities;

To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, treatment and advice to patients within an inpatient setting.

To work as an integrated member of the physiotherapy team whilst independently managing a clinical caseload of mainly orthopaedic patients.

To liaise in an effective and timely manner with referrers regarding patient progress

Using clinical reasoning skills develop treatment plans that are appropriate to the patient taking into consideration their physiotherapy care, risks and wellbeing.

Who we're looking for

You must be a qualified physiotherapist with a valid HCPC registration

You must have at least 2 year post-graduate experience in Physiotherapy with inpatient experience e.g., through acute hospital rotations or experience with orthopaedics, medical and surgical patients.

Experience in managing a caseload with confidence

Flexibility

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient,

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

