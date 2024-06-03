Bank Radiographer and/or Mammographer

Bank Radiographer | Competitive Hourly Rate | Flexible Working | Methley Park - LS26

Description:

Applications are invited from enthusiastic and motivated radiographers. The ideal candidate will be able to provide a professional, customer-focused service, coupled with a commitment of providing high quality imaging.



Spire Methley Park Hospital is situated in beautiful, protected woodland grounds, close to the village of Methley in South Leeds. We provide expert medical care in a recently upgraded hospital, putting caring for our patients at the heart of what we do.

We are all about the right person in the right role, nurturing talent in a supportive setting, where teamwork and job satisfaction means everything.



We are looking to recruit a valued team member who has:

- A Diploma or Degree in Radiography and is registered with the HCPC.

- A relevant, UK recognised postgraduate award or certificate of competence in Mammography is desirable, but not essential.

- Experience of providing image guidance in theatre and carrying out general X-ray imaging.

- Strong communication skills and a good standard of IT skills.

- A caring nature with the ability to see each patient as an individual, and to carry out the role with understanding and empathy.

- A positive and flexible attitude.

- Ideally, at least 2 years post qualification experience.



Duties and Responsibilities:

- You will be an integral part of our radiology team, working closely with patients, radiologists, consultants and staff in all departments at Spire Methley Park Hospital.

- You will be capable of and show commitment to delivering high quality general and/or mammographic imaging.

- You will take responsibility for service provision to standardised procedures & protocols, promoting best practice at all times.

- You will be part of a supportive team who take pride in delivering excellent care.

- Participate in the local Quality Assurance regime and assist with departmental audits.

- Provide cover and support for other colleagues.

- Undertake system tasks to ensure effective utilisation of radiology resources and service.



We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

- Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.



Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

- Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

