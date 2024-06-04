Health & Safety Manager FTC Maternity Cover

Health and Safety Manager | Fixed Term Contract - Maternity Cover | Competitive Salary plus Excellent Benefits |Hull and East Riding Full time 37.5 |

Spire Hull Hospital are currently recruiting a Health and Safety Manager to join our team on a fixed term basis. The successful applicant will responsible for the oversight of the day to day management of health and safety across the hospital through support and guidance to operational sites.

Duties and responsibilities

Advising the Hospital Director, Senior Management Team and the Hospital Local Health and Safety Committee on general health and safety matters, seeking further information from the appropriate Group specialists, or retained consultants, as necessary.

Oversight of the Health and Safety Management System at all sites within the hospital to ensure compliance with Spire and H&S regulatory requirements.

Support through providing guidance and advice to the local Hospitals for completion of H&S risk assessments, in accordance with Group policies and activities undertaken at the premises e.g. the use of computer workstations (DSE), manual handling activities of staff and the use of, or exposure to, hazardous materials and agents used during, or arising from work undertaken (CoSHH) risk assessment for health and safety related hazards.

Acting as Subject Matter Expert (SME) for review and escalation of health and safety risks that need to be addressed via Spire Risk Management process onto the local Risk Register.

Monitoring of the quarterly health and safety audits to ensure compliance to HS 02 Local H&S Arrangements.

Monitoring local health and safety action plans for timely closure of all actions identified through audits, RCA investigations etc., and escalating issues that are not being promptly and effectively resolved.

Assisting as the SME with health and safety questions that arise from internal audits and visits by external enforcement agencies in liaison with Central colleagues. Assisting the Hospital Director in ensuring that there are adequate induction health and safety training arrangements (including first day fire safety instruction) in place for staff employed at, or routinely working at the Hospital, and other staff working at the location, including agency staff, consultants and staff employed by consultants.

Communication health and safety training courses to Heads of Departments, monitoring of attendance rates at mandatory health and safety related training, escalation of non-attendance at courses to Senior Management, and presentation of local training statistics at the Health and Safety Committee meetings, to ensure the required level of training is completed at all Hospital Hospitals.

Oversight and review of RAMS for all renovation / construction projects within the Hospital. Attendance at progress meetings when health and safety issues have been identified and reported locally.

Provide an annual report and annual plan for each Hospital, based on activities and issues based on the previous 12 months (to include internal and external audit reports, training undertaken and incident report, NCSIR and RIDDOR reports and learnings from these incidents) to the Hospital Director for approval.

Take on role of Lead Investigator for RIDDOR incidents and Moderate and above graded Non Clinical Safety Incidents as per FIN01/Template 12a.

Oversee and co-ordinate the analysis and investigation of H&S risks, accidents, incidents and near misses at the Hospitals. Develop processes and procedures in which to share any learning and actions identified. These processes and procedures should establish a learning culture in the Hospital.

Active participation with internal and external health and safety audits and inspections.

Attending Company-wide health and safety update meetings held for Health and Safety Officers.



Who we're looking for Good standard of secondary education with demonstrable literacy and numeracy skills.

IOSH Managing Safely / IOSH Working Safely course

NEBOSH Certificate in Occupational Health and Safety (or the willingness to undertake qualification)

Previous experience working in the healthcare industry or a similar customer orientated organisation.

Track record of successful people and process management, ideally in a multi-functional environment.

Understanding of Health & Safety and risk issues and legislation in a healthcare organisation.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue.

From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people. Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications