Healthcare Assistant | Abergele Clinic | Full-Time | Permanent | Free Parking & Excellent Benefits | Band 4

Spire is currently going through an exciting phase of their journey and have just opened a new clinic in Abergele. We are looking for driven candidates who are passionate about private healthcare to come along on this amazing journey with us.

Spire Healthcare is one of the UK's leading independent hospital groups and the largest in terms of revenue, with 39 hospitals and eight clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

Our Spire Clinics deliver a specific range of lower risk outpatient and day case treatments (all on a local anaesthetic basis), which provides faster care for day case patients. The Clinical specialties include Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Gynaecology, Orthopaedics, GP service and Dental.

The responsibilities of this role will include:

Act as chaperone for your patients

Running independent phlebotomy clinics

Assisting in minor operations

Post-surgical suture and plaster removals

Wound dressings and clip removals

Carrying out observations and obtaining key information such as height and weight.

You will be expected to work independently once you have completed sufficient training and competencies.

To meet Spire values, whilst delivering care to patients and relatives

The Ideal candidate will have:

You will hold your NVQ Level 3

Previous outpatients experience would be an advantage.

Phlebotomy competency, ECG and wound care experience is desirable. However training can be offered.

You must be keen and willing to undertake training in advanced clinical areas such as minor ops and wound dressings.

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Spire Healthcare is committed to creating an environment that will attract, retain and motivate its people. We are an equal opportunities employer, committed to the health and well-being of all our colleagues and consultants. We firmly believe that it is our people that make the business successful and everyone should have the opportunity to work in a motivated team, free from discrimination on any grounds. We therefore, are keen to receive and review applications from all candidates of under-represented groups who feel they offer the requisite skills.

If you feel you could apply your experience to this exciting role and are motivated by the opportunity, then please apply today.

For more information about the role, please contact Michelle Hutchison via:

We look forward to your application!