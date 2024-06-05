Bank Stores Coordinator | Supplies | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Leeds



Spire Leeds currently have a fantastic opportunity for a Bank Stores Coordinator to work in their busy hospital

This role is a Bank position and therefore the successful candidate/s would be required for covering sickness, annual leave and other cover for business needs. This role would be ideal for those looking for flexible working patterns.

As a Bank Supplies Coordinator you will be responsible to co-ordinate and control the supply of all stock and supplies to the hospital departments ensuring the timely delivery, accurate and efficient processes achieving company KPI measures.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Ensuring stock levels are adequate for the business department and reviewed regularly for opportunities

- Order all stock and non-stock items for all departments to be delivered from the NDC, or appropriate approved external supplier in line with supply management processes and procedures and in a timely fashion to ensure delivery when required

- Receive delivery of stock from each vendor, ensuring correct administration on SAP and in paper form for robust audit trails matching the goods to the PO and raising and resolving queries as they arise

- Distribute stock/non stock items to departments

- Arrange for returns and credit notes where applicable

Who we're looking for:

- Whilst no formal qualifications are required you must be able to communicate with other members of staff and patients clearly and your personal appearance must be of a high standard, expected in a professional healthcare environment, together with demonstrable literacy and numeracy skills

- Previous experience in a supplies or stores environment

- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

- Ability to work without supervision

- IT literate and a competent user of the MS Office suite of products

- Able to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

- Ability to work on own initiative and prioritise demanding workloads accordingly

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave

- Free Car Parking