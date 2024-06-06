Deputy Pathology Manager

This role includes being part of the on-call rota, therefore you must hold your driving license and transport to be able to travel to the hospital out of hours if necessary.

Spire Nottingham Hospital is the only CQC Outstanding rated private hospital in Nottinghamshire and we are committed to delivering excellent individual care from the first time a patient contacts us until after their treatment is complete. Our state of the art, purpose built hospital located in Tollerton, has 42 private ensuite rooms, 4 theatres including a hybrid theatre, a minor ops suite in Outpatients, 11 day case beds, endoscopy suite, on-site MRI, CT, X-ray, ultrasound and mammography, physiotherapy, pharmacy and 300 free car parking spaces.

Duties and responsibilities

As we operate a hub and spoke model, as Deputy Manager you will need to maintain a presence and attend meetings at both our Nottingham and Leicester hosptials on a regular basis. You will be part of an experienced and supportive pathology team working within this state of the art lab.

Manage and develop the services within their your area expertise of the pathology service, and across a range of services provided by the laboratory.

Liaise with the Laboratory Consultant and the Pathology Manager, to ensure the provision of the high quality service in an efficient and cost effective manner.

Deputise within the pathology department, local hospital and spoke hospital sites in the absence of the Pathology Manager

Develop and evaluate the movement of laboratory specimens and blood.

Assist with research and development.

Develop practice in the application of technology for measuring and monitoring pathology investigations, within your specialist area of expertise..

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

Promotes best practice in health and safety and security.

Assist in maintaining and developing services.

Lead others in the quality improvement of pathology services.

Assist the Pathology Manager in maintaining and supporting the effective use of physical and financial resources

Support and enable equality, diversity and rights.

Lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas and work practices

Support the Pathology Manager by undertaking human resource activities for the pathology team.

Who we're looking for

Be a HCPC registered Biomedical Scientist

Biomedical Science Degree

A minimum of 2 years post registration experience in blood transfusions/ biochemistry/ haematology

Current leadership experience within a lab

Must hold driving licence and be within a 45 minute commute to the hospital

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.