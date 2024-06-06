Deputy Pathology Manager

This role includes being part of the on-call rota, therefore you must hold your driving license and transport to be able to travel to the hospital out of hours if necessary.
Spire Nottingham Hospital is the only CQC Outstanding rated private hospital in Nottinghamshire and we are committed to delivering excellent individual care from the first time a patient contacts us until after their treatment is complete. Our state of the art, purpose built hospital located in Tollerton, has 42 private ensuite rooms, 4 theatres including a hybrid theatre, a minor ops suite in Outpatients, 11 day case beds, endoscopy suite, on-site MRI, CT, X-ray, ultrasound and mammography, physiotherapy, pharmacy and 300 free car parking spaces.
Duties and responsibilities
As we operate a hub and spoke model, as Deputy Manager you will need to maintain a presence and attend meetings at both our Nottingham and Leicester hosptials on a regular basis. You will be part of an experienced and supportive pathology team working within this state of the art lab.
- Manage and develop the services within their your area expertise of the pathology service, and across a range of services provided by the laboratory.
- Liaise with the Laboratory Consultant and the Pathology Manager, to ensure the provision of the high quality service in an efficient and cost effective manner.
- Deputise within the pathology department, local hospital and spoke hospital sites in the absence of the Pathology Manager
- Develop and evaluate the movement of laboratory specimens and blood.
- Assist with research and development.
- Develop practice in the application of technology for measuring and monitoring pathology investigations, within your specialist area of expertise..
- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.
- Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.
- Promotes best practice in health and safety and security.
- Assist in maintaining and developing services.
- Lead others in the quality improvement of pathology services.
- Assist the Pathology Manager in maintaining and supporting the effective use of physical and financial resources
- Support and enable equality, diversity and rights.
- Lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas and work practices
- Support the Pathology Manager by undertaking human resource activities for the pathology team.
Who we're looking for
- Be a HCPC registered Biomedical Scientist
- Biomedical Science Degree
- A minimum of 2 years post registration experience in blood transfusions/ biochemistry/ haematology
- Current leadership experience within a lab
- Must hold driving licence and be within a 45 minute commute to the hospital
Benefits
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.
Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.