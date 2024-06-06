Endoscopy Practitioner | Private Hospital | Spire St Anthony's | Full time | Mon-Fri with some Saturday working | Sutton | Competitive salary dependent on experience

Spire St Anthony's Hospital is looking for a highly motivated Endoscopy Practitioner to join their friendly team, this is your opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level.

Founded in 1904, Spire St Anthony's Hospital delivers care through skilled and dedicated staff working together. With a completed £27m development investment, we provide very high quality healthcare to patients around Sutton, Epsom, Surrey and South London. We have six operating theatres coving a wide range of specialities and procedure including Orthopaedics, Gynae and Cardiorespiratory. There is an ITU department providing care and accommodating more complex patients. We have a number of developmental training courses and progression opportunities available for our ambitious employees.

Duties and responsibilities:

Working within a highly supportive team as an Endoscopy Practitioner at Spire St Anthony's you will be responsible for providing excellent patient care. You will be responsible for doing pre-assessments, admitting patients into the endoscopy unit, assisting the consultants and discharging patients from the unit. You will participate in all general endoscopy procedures and necessary training will be provided in this.

Who we're looking for:

- You must be a registered Nurse/ODP with a valid NMC/HCPC registration, no conditions or restrictions to practice.

- You must have experience in Endoscopy.

- Excellent communication skills

- Good team player



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 100 retailers

- Free annual Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on rebecca.o'

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.