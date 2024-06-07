Medical Secretary | Administration | Bristol | Full time | 37.5 hours | Competitive salary plus fantastic benefits | Free Parking



Spire Bristol Hospital is looking to recruit an experienced Medical Secretary to join our team and support our valued Consultants in providing a high quality service.



As Medical Secretary you will be responsible for providing a proficient and professional medical secretarial service to consultants and acting as point of contact for patient enquiries, offering outstanding customer service at all times.

Working Hours: Monday to Friday, 9 am to 5 pm

Contract Type: Permanent



Duties and responsibilities:

- Providing an efficient and timely secretarial service to assigned consultants and any other associated teams

- Liaising with private and NHS patients on a daily basis, handling queries and arranging admissions as and when required, in a professional and courteous manner

- Liaising with insurance companies and other external agencies, as appropriate

- Production of clinic letters, operation notes and other correspondence

- Accurate and timely invoicing and payment tracking for insured and self-pay patients

- Arranging completion of claim forms, if required, with relevant consultant, ensuring all financial paperwork is kept up to date

- Developing good working relationships with consultants, administration teams, nursing staff and all other hospital department

- Manage outpatient bookings, where required, ensuring the appointments and clinic process runs smoothly

- Manage Consultants' theatre diaries



Who we're looking for:

- Good standard of secondary education with demonstrable literacy and numeracy skills

- Track record of successful delivering a similar role, with experience in a wide range of administrative or secretarial duties

- Previous experience in an identical or similar role is essential

- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

- Ability to build and maintain effective working relationships, both internally and externally



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free Car park

- Free DBS

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together



Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals, 10 clinics and a Specialist Cancer Care Centre across England, Wales and Scotland.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.













