Hospital Administrator | Administration | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Full-Time, Permanent | Tunbridge Wells

Spire Tunbridge Wells are recruiting for an experience Administrator to join their administration team on a full-time, permanent basis.

Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare..

Duties and responsibilities

To provide day to day patient administration support within designated areas as required ensuring that daily tasks are completed to a high level of service both to internal and external customers

To provide administration cover as required across the hospital including but not limited to reception, wards, medical records and business admin in line with the ever changing business need

To provide admin support as required to clinical, finance and sales team as required

To provide admin support as required to support the management of Medical Records in accordance with Spire Policy, incorporating efficient filing processes, access to records and adherence to audit requirements

To have responsibility for ensuring that the administration processes for providing consultants and staff with all relevant clinical correspondence and diagnostic results are delivered effectively and in a timely manner

Who we're looking for

Previous relevant experience in an administrative support role

Experience of working independently and on own initiative

Working to deadlines

Team working

Customer facing role

Computer skills

Working Hours: 37.5 hours per week. Various shifts to be covered between 6am-21:00 Monday-Saturday

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible..

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.