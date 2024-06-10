Private Patient Sales Advisor | Customer Service | Business Development | Full Time | Horley | Excellent Benefits

Spire Gatwick Park Hospital have an exciting opportunity to bring on a Private Patient Sales Advisor to join their Business Development department based at the hospital site. The candidates' primary responsibility is to convert the optimum number of customer enquiries into appointments. This will be achieved by communicating effectively, positively and professionally with all customers; thereby assisting enquirer's to make an informed decision about having a clinical consultation, test or procedure at the hospital.

The post holder will support the Business Development Manager, Private Patient Adviser Team Leader and team to deliver Spire Gatwick Park Hospital's business development objectives. They will build relationships and work closely with Consultants, Medical Secretaries and Spire staff to ensure that sales opportunities are maximised through the provision of excellent customer service.

Duties & Responsibilities:

- Effective, professional handling of a high volume of customer enquiries via phone calls, e-mails and face to face meetings with prospective patients. Capturing enquirer's details, booking appointments, measuring conversion rates, resolving queries, giving information about procedures and prices and providing advice and practical help.

- To convert the optimum number of prospective enquiries into out-patient appointments or procedures, tests or therapies, in order to meet monthly conversion rate targets and overall hospital AOP targets. Email enquiries to be answered within 24 hours and diary call back to be used to maximise sales enquiry leads.

- To log all enquiries and appointments booked in order to identify trends and opportunities and to provide monthly reports of appointments booked, enquiries received and conversion rates to appointment. Follow processes to include accurate capture of media codes to measure marketing effectiveness as well as adhering to Data Protection regulations.

- To act as a point of contact and assistance for customers for any self-pay enquiries. Provide accurate and prompt quotations and priced surgery options, often requiring liaison with other departments to gather pricing information. Ensure all self-pay patients receive invoices and payment and procedure information within required timeframes before they come in for surgery.

* Create customised letters and contracts including standard and bespoke pricing requests to assist in the sales process.

- Develop and maintain a database of information on consultants' practice details including their contact details, charges for appointments, lengths of appointments and preferences.

- Liaise with insurance companies and legal firms whenever required and prepare price quotations and act as a point of contact.

- Support the business development team by undertaking any reasonable task to encourage business growth and stakeholder engagement. Feed back to the PPA TL and Business Development team on any gaps in the service offered based on handling enquiries and pass on any relevant feedback from customers.

- Undertake all work in accordance with company and hospital policies and procedures, reflecting and reinforcing the brand values and Spire's commitment to quality healthcare in all aspects of the role.

What we are looking for:

- Experience in a sales or customer management role, handling a large number of customer enquiries and meeting sales targets.

- Support and understand the need for private medical care and ideally have an understanding of NHS structure and services.

- Experience of working in a close team.

- Excellent phone manner and ability to write English using appropriate language together with correct grammar and business tone.

- Analytical approach, able to ascertain facts and problem solve and seek answers to queries for the customer.

- Numeracy with ability to calculate complex prices.

- Competent user of Microsoft, Excel, Word and PowerPoint and in house computer systems to optimise productivity and efficiency.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

