Biomedical Scientist (FTC) | Blood Transfusion / haematology / biochemistry | Excellent CPD Opportunities | Band 6 equivalent, depending on experience Tollerton, Nottinghamshire | Fixed Term Contract - 15 months | Full Time, Monday - Saturday.

Spire Nottingham Hospital is currently looking for an experienced and dedicated Biomedical Scientist within experience in one of the above disciplines to join our small pathology team at our hospital in Nottingham. You will be willing to complete training in other areas to become multidiscipline across all three disciplines where necessary.

This role includes being part of the on-call rota, therefore you must hold your driving license and transport to be able to travel to the hospital out of hours if necessary.

Spire Nottingham Hospital is the only CQC Outstanding rated private hospital in Nottinghamshire and we are committed to delivering excellent individual care from the first time a patient contacts us until after their treatment is complete. Our state of the art, purpose built hospital located in Tollerton, has 42 private ensuite rooms, 4 theatres including a hybrid theatre, a minor ops suite in Outpatients, 11 day case beds, endoscopy suite, on-site MRI, CT, X-ray, ultrasound and mammography, physiotherapy, pharmacy and 300 free car parking spaces.

Duties and responsibilities

You will be part of an experienced and supportive pathology team working within this state of the art lab.

Plan, analyse, assess and report pathology investigations

Analyse, interpret and report information and knowledge related to ideas and concepts

Develop and evaluate the movement of laboratory specimens, blood and tissues

Plan, monitor and quality assure the application of technology for measuring and monitoring pathology investigations

Stock control

Who we're looking for

Be a HCPC registered Biomedical Scientist

A minimum of 1 years' post registration experience in blood transfusions/ biochemistry/ haematology

Biomedical Science Degree

Must hold driving licence and be within a 45 minute commute to the hospital

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on 077252 08712 or

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.