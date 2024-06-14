Housekeeping Team and Waste lead | Spire Elland Hospital | Elland | Full -time 37.5 hours | Shift hours | Competitive Salary plus great benefits

Spire Elland Hospital, together with our satellite service at Spire Dewsbury Clinic, is a long-established private hospital offering fast access to expert healthcare. With a full multidisciplinary medical and surgical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we're committed to looking after you and your health.

Spire Elland has a fantastic opportunity for a Housekeeping Team leader and Waste lead to join the great team of Spire Elland hospital.



The role of Housekeeping team Leader will be to ensure all departments and public areas are cleaned to the required standard ensure infection control.

You will be required to supervise a team of Housekeepers ensuring compliance, ensuring efficient changeover times and high-quality standards. As well as this you will be also working as Waste the lead where you will be supporting line managers to ensure that the operational Management of Waste in use at the facility is managed with the aim of ensuring a safe workplace for all employees

Duties will include

Housekeeper Team lead

- Working as part of the team over 7 days a week as per rota.

- Carrying out room checks with an eye for detail, to ensure they are all prepared to Amat standards ( Amat is our audit software for infection control)

- Reporting damages and maintenance to the Hotel services manager.

- Ensuring housekeeping stores are kept well organised.

- Supporting the Hotel services Manager by acting as Deputy during absence.

- Supporting with the training of new team members

- Covering sickness and Annual Leave.

Waste Lead

- Ensuring that there are suitable and sufficient storage arrangements for different types of waste

- Ensure that there are suitable and sufficient and clinical, Dry Mixed and Recycling general waste bins in place around the hospital

- Ensure there are recycling processes in place. In line with all waste initiatives

- Attending training for conducting Waste audits and assessments as requested.

- Conducting regular waste meetings agreed with the Hospital Director and Health and Safety

- Participation in quarterly health and safety inspections, and spot inspections for compliance to safe storage and disposal of waste

- Completion of an annual internal waste compliance audit and submission of report to the Central Health and Safety team

Skills and Experience Required

- Cleaning skills and housekeeping experience (essential).

- Supervisor experience and leadership skills (essential).

- Attention to detail.

- Positive and motivated attitude towards work.

- Ability to work both alone and with other team members.

- Two previous employer references.

- Experience working in hospital environment or similar is preferred.

- Awareness of health safety and hygiene & COSSH regulations

- Awareness of infection control techniques and standards

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.