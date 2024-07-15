Engineering Technician - Electrical or Mechanical | Estates | Edinburgh | Full Time | Competitive Salary and Great Benefits

Spire Murrayfield Edinburgh Hospital have a fantastic opportunity for an Electrical Engineering Technician to join their engineering team.

Job Purpose

The Electrical Engineering Technician will work as part of the hospital engineering team, providing a comprehensive and efficient engineering service, maintaining a safe environment for patients, colleagues and visitors.

Overall Responsibilities

* To work with the programme for all building services, utilising the network Computerised Maintenance Management System (Pirana)

* To assist the Estates Manager as point of contact for all external contractors providing specialist services to building/building services/equipment and manage those contractors whilst on site in line with Spire policy, feeding back any performance issues/non-compliance to Estates Manager and or hospital Senior Management Team

* To undertake maintenance/testing of plant/equipment, ensuring compliance with current HTM recommendations / PPM Schedules and manufactures instruction keeping all necessary records

* To receive/ review /prioritise and take action on all maintenance requests from departments and maintain records of work undertaken on Pirana

* To participate in the out of hours emergency on-call service for both our Edinburgh hospitals

* To provide in-house day to day maintenance service

* To maximise resources and identify cost saving opportunities

* To work in accordance with Spire Policy, Health & Safety and COSHH Legislation

* Carry out any other duties that may reasonably fall within the general nature and level of responsibility of the role

Qualifications, Training and Experience

* Have a recognised apprenticeship in Electrical Engineering with C&G Qualification in Electrical or Mechanical field

* Hold relevant certificates or be willing to undertake specialist training in specific areas

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes, but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications