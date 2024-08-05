ITU Registered Nurse

Staff Nurse | ICU | Band 5 | Sutton - Spire St Anthony's Hospital (London Zone 5) | Full Time | Permanent

Spire St Anthony Hospital is looking for an experienced ICU Staff Nurse to join our friendly intensive care team and benefit from access to a variety of training programs and career progression opportunities.

You will be caring for level 2/3 patients and will be given the opportunity to work alongside some of the best consultants in the region. Our multispecialty unit will give you the opportunity to expand your skills and expertise. We have six operating theatres covering a wide range of specialities and procedures including Ortho, Gynae, Cardio-thoracic and many other surgical specialties.

Founded in 1904, Spire St Anthony's Hospital delivers care through skilled and dedicated staff working together. With a completed £27m development investment, we provide very high quality healthcare to patients around Sutton, Epsom, Surrey and South London.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Provide safe care for Level 2/3 patients in ITU

- Constantly assess / reassess patients' health and wellbeing needs across a complex and changing caseload

- Assist in the delivery of care to meet individuals' health and wellbeing needs

- Safe handling / sharing of complex, sensitive or contentious information.

- Provide effective / safe / high standard care to patients post cardiothoracic, orthopaedic and general surgical procedures

- Assist the Multi-Disciplinary Team in planning person-centred care

- Ensure effective communication / accurate documentation at all times

Who we're looking for:

- NMC registered

- ICU experience

- ICU certificate is desirable or willingness to work towards

- Cardiothoracic experience is desirable but not essential

- Good communication skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on rebecca.o'

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications