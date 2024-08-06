Healthcare Assistant | Full Time | Permanent | Outpatients | Cardiff | Free Parking

Spire Cardiff Hospital are recruiting for an experienced Healthcare Assistant with experience of working in a hospital environment to join our experienced Outpatient Department.

Spire Cardiff Hospital is the largest, modern provider of private healthcare in Wales. We're experts in a wide range of treatments and conditions, as well as being an orthopaedic centre of excellence, delivering exceptional quality of care for musculoskeletal (bone and muscle) related conditions.

Duties and responsibilities

Assisting the team in the provision of exemplary patient care

Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients

Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person

Assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies

Who we're looking for

Previous experience of working as an HCA in a hospital environment is essential

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential

NVQ Level 3

Experience in the following: ECGs, Phlebotomy, Blood Pressures and Patient Observations are essential

Working Hours: 37.5 hours per week department Monday - Thursday between 08:00 - 20:30, Friday 08:00 - 18:00, Saturday 08:00 - 13:00

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values:

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.