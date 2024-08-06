Bank Medical Records | Administrator | Spire Washington Hospital | Bank | £11.48



Spire Methley Park is currently looking for a Bank Administrator to join our Medical Records team.



As Medical Records Administrator, you will be responsible for providing administrative support within the Medical Records Department to ensure an effective and efficient case note filing and extraction service to all users.



Duties and responsibilities



- Taking primary responsibility for the accurate preparation, tracking and storage of all medical records for the hospital

- Preparing medical records prior to outpatient clinics, and the effective transportation of those records to the relevant department(s), inclusive of filing upon completion

- Ensuring a meticulous attention to detail and accuracy, due to the high volume of appointments the hospital manages on a daily basis.

- Who we're looking for

- Someone who is highly organised and accurate and works well to tight deadlines

- Experience working in a similar environment would be beneficial but by no means necessary as full training will be provided

- Must be a good communicator and have good computer literacy

- Someone who works well as part of a team

- Working Hours: Days.





Contract Type: Bank

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist resourcing team.



Our Values



We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together



Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.





Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.







