Bank Receptionist | Methley Park | Bank | Flexible hours | £11.48 per hour



Spire Methley Park are currently looking for Bank Receptionist to help covering Sickness and Annual leave



Job Purpose

To provide an exemplary high level of customer service at all times to patients and consultants exceeding all expectations. To Provide an efficient administrative service within the hospital, operating within established policies and procedures, legislation and guidelines. To ensure a positive memorable first impression both face to face and over the telephone instilling confidence in Spire hospitals to ensure repeat custom and contribute towards an excellent reputation

Duties and Responsibilities

- Welcoming, registering and directing patients and consultants as required to the hospital, in a warm, professional caring manner and in such a way as to provide confidence and exceed customers' expectations.

- To ensure all sensitive information including personal details is handled in accordance with legislative and company policies, agreeing and conforming to accurate data entry as per the declaration on SAP

- To maintain confidentiality of all information acquitted with regard to patients, consultants and staff and not on any account disclose information about the affairs of the hospital, its subsidiaries or associates

- To ensure all patients have accurate details attached to their account including a correct date of birth, address, NHS GP, and funding

- Admitting patients to the ward in accordance with hospital procedures, providing information as appropriate.

- Processing in-patient/out-patient charges, including accurate documentation of payments along with the collection of credit card details from all self-funding and insured patients

- Operate the hospital switchboard in a professional and efficient manner, ensuring all calls or enquires are responded to in a timely manner

- Undertake various clerical duties including registering patients onto the system, making follow up appointments, adding NHS outcome for all NHS patient's following appointments, updating and registering patient change of details ensuring this is communicated to the relevant departments, ordering and distribution of newspapers, issuing badges for visitors, booking taxis and any other clerical duties associated with the business.

- To contribute to the general cleanliness, neatness and smooth running of all reception areas at all times, ensuring that any publicity and reading material is available and well displayed

- Undertake all work in accordance with company hospital policies and procedures. Ensuring familiarity with the Health and Safety at Work Act, including manual handling and fire procedures

- Provide and receive patient information, ensuring that all patient information is provided, received and recorded in accordance with the Data Protection Act and Spire policies.

- To present a professional, smart image at all times, ensuring adherence to hospital uniform policy

- Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.

Experience

Whilst no formal qualifications are required you must be able to communicate with other members of staff and patients clearly and your personal appearance must be of a high standard, expected in a professional healthcare environment.



We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist resourcing team

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 30 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

