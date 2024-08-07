Head Chef | Catering | Full Time | Spire Hospital | Cardiff | | Free On Site Parking | Excellent Benefits

We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Head Chef to join out catering team at Spire Cardiff.

You will oversee the catering and hostess functions of the Hospital and deliver a customer focused, five-star experience to all Patients, Consultants and Colleagues at the hospital whilst ensuring the highest standard of food quality and hygiene are maintained at all times.

Duties and responsibilities:

You will be responsible for the overall management of the kitchen, restaurant, and ward hostess team

To maintain a 5-star food rating

To effectively manage and plan the day-to-day Catering for the hospital on a day to day basis

Ensuring adequate staffing levels at all times.

Responsible for Food Safety Standards within the hospital

To ensure Allergen controls are strictly followed

Active hands on chef role

Who were looking for:

Previous experience of working in managerial position in a hospital/healthcare environment

Experience of working in a fast paced environment to high quality standards

City and Guilds or equivalent qualification

Intermediate Food Hygiene Certificate (Level 3)

Advanced qualification/s in Food Hygiene or a relevant catering qualification.

To be fully aware of the Health and Safety at Work Regulations in accordance with Health & Safety at Work Act 1974 and Hygiene Regulation Act 1971

Ability to adapt menus to meet special dietary requirements.

Experience of managing a budget - desirable

Proficient in Microsoft Office, particularly Outlook, Word, and Excel

Hours: Full Time Monday - Friday , shifts on a rota basis 06.30 - 2.30, 10.00 - 18:00 & 11:00 - 19:00, Weekends between - 06.30 - 19:00

Contract: Permanent

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Free on site parking

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

