Scrub Perioprative Practitioner

Scrub Theatre Practitioner | up to £35,000 depending on experience, Band 6 equivalent | Funded SFA course | Tollerton, Nottingham | Full time or Part time; Monday - Saturday | Flexible shifts, No nights

As part of our expansion at Spire Nottingham Hospital, we are looking for experience Scrub Practitioners to join our outstanding team. You will have experience within at least one of the following specialities; orthopaedics, ENT, ophthalmics, spinal or general surgery. We offer funded courses and award winning CPD to ensure you reach your full potential and limited weekends and no nights means you regain your work / life balance.

Spire Nottingham Hospital is a premium provider of private healthcare. We practice some of the most advanced treatments with the latest generation imaging and diagnostic technology. This means we can offer everything from screening, rehabilitation and cutting-edge surgical procedures across a variety of specialist treatments which are all delivered through our expert and caring clinical teams.

In November, Spire Healthcare was announced as winner of the' Best Workplace for Learning and Development - Over 1,500 Nursing Staff category' at the Nursing Times Workforce Summit & Awards 2021. The award recognised the introduction of a whole range of learning and development initiatives for clinical and non-clinical colleagues, including Spire's new nurse apprenticeship programme.

Duties and responsibilities:

Working as part of this friendly and supportive team you can expect to assist patients undergoing a range of elective procedures. We also offer the SFA course fully funded as part of this role, and support staff with any additional training they feel suitable for their role.

You will provide excellent patient care and carry out scrub duties to a varied caseload of patients.

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

Promote best practice in health and safety and security.

Assist in maintaining and developing services.

Contribute to quality improvement.

Promote people's equality, diversity and rights

Who we're looking for:

Be NMC or HCPC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions

At least 1 years' scrub experience in any of the following specialities; orthopaedics, ENT, ophthalmics, spinal or general surgery.

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

Strong communication skills

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance, including pre-existing conditions.

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications