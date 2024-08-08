Business Office Administrator

Spire Liverpool Hospital is currently looking to recruit for an Administrator to work in the Business office on a full time and permanent basis. This is a fantastic opportunity to join a dynamic team and have a great impact.



Contract type: Permanent, full time



Job Purpose

To ensure the provision and maintenance of an efficient hospital charging service within the hospital and undertake basic financial processes in accordance with procedures as required. To provide information to patients, consultants and other relevant departments in a timely and courteous manner.



Overall Responsibilities



- To ensure all billing is actioned promptly and accurately in line with Spire procedure identifying billing problems, placing billing alerts, suspending and clearing as required.

- To follow up on billing queries liaising with Central Finance as required.

- To establish and maintain excellent working relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

- Practice and maintain a high standard of confidentiality at all times and exercise absolute discretion in the use of all patient/consultant/staff information

- Provide and receive patient information, ensuring that all patient information is provided, received and recorded in accordance with the Data Protection Act and Spire policies.

- To call off daily and monthly reports and action them accordingly to specified work instructions

- Undertake any training or development as required to acquire skills and knowledge to undertake role competently

- Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.

- Adhere to organisational and local infection prevention and control policies and procedures.



- To fulfil personal responsibilities as required by the Health and Safety Act 1974 and to comply with local safety issues.



Qualifications training and experience



Essential



- Good standard of secondary education with demonstrable literacy and numeracy skills

- Able to process financial and administrative transactions in an accurate and methodical way

- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

- Ability to build and maintain effective working relationships, both internally and externally

- Strong focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations

- Confident telephone manner with the ability to communicate with a wide range of customers at all levels

Desirable

- Track record of successful delivery in a similar role, in a busy office and / or customer service environment

- Understanding of medical terminology

- Knowledge of the healthcare market

- Working knowledge of SAP



Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays - pro rata

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free DBS

- Free car park

- Free Uniform

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together