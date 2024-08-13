Engineering Technician (Mechanical)

Mechanical Engineering Technician | Cardiff | 37.5 hours per week | Competitive salary plus fantastic benefits | Permanent | Free Parking

Spire Cardiff Hospital is the largest, modern provider of private healthcare in Wales. We're experts in a wide range of treatments and conditions, as well as being an orthopaedic centre of excellence, delivering exceptional quality of care for musculoskeletal (bone and muscle) related conditions.

Spire Cardiff Hospital are looking for an Mechanical Engineering Technician to support our Engineering department.

Duties and responsibilities

Responding to ad-hoc maintenance requests across the hospital

Learning how Engineers operate in a hospital environment

Undertaking regular training alongside our experienced engineers

Developing your skills with a focus on electrical and mechanical aspects of on-site engineering Who we're looking for