Maintenance Engineer | Permanent | 37.75 hours per week | Free On Site Parking | Competitive Salary |Excellent Benefits |

Spire Cardiff Hospital have a fantastic opportunity for a Maintenance Engineer to join our Engineering Team on a full time basis.

You will work as part of the hospital engineering team, be technically strong with great fault-finding abilities and a desire to work in a demanding yet rewarding environment.

The role requires the Maintenance Engineer to be multi-skilled, and competent to work safely providing a comprehensive and efficient service whilst maintaining a safe environment for patients, colleagues and visitors.

Duties and Responsibilities:

To act as point of contact for all external contractors

To maintain and test plant equipment, ensuring compliance with current HTM recommendations, accurately record information

To receive, review, prioritise and take action on all maintenance requests from departments and accurately maintain records of work undertaken on Pirana

To provide in-house day to day maintenance services

Maintenance and testing of Heating, Ventilation and Air Handling systems

To work in accordance with Spire Policy, Health & Safety and COSHH Legislation To participate in the out of hours emergency on-call service

To participate in the out of hours emergency on-call service

Carry out any other duties that may reasonably fall within the general nature and level of responsibility of the role

Who we are looking for:

Experience of working in hospital environment desirable

NVQ Level 3 in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent qualification

Working Hours: Full Time, 37.5 hours a week - combination of shifts 08:00 - 16:00 with some evenings and weekends. On call 1 week in every 4.

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free on site parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible.

