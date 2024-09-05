Pharmacy Manager | Chatham | Permanent | Full time | Band 8a equivalent | Monday to Friday - no overnights or Sundays | No on-call requirement | £3000 joining bonus (T&Cs apply)

The Alexandra Hospital is looking for a highly motivated and experienced Pharmacy Manager to join our high performing Pharmacy Team. This is your opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level.

Duties and responsibilities

- The provision of an exemplary pharmacy service, in accordance with current legislation, clinical requirements and accepted professional and ethical standards

- The provision of advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients whilst ensuring the safe, appropriate, and cost-effective use of medicines.

- To advise on the safe management of medicines to the hospital and it's departments, whilst staying compliant with current legislation and professional standards

- Promoting a patient focused multidisciplinary approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service

Who we're looking for

- Be GPHC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Have a minimum of 4 years, post-graduation experience in a hospital environment at ward level

- Analysing clinical and management problems and coming up with viable solutions

- Working as a practitioner in and across multi-disciplinary teams

- Challenging consultants to influence evidence based practice

- Share evidence based practices with colleagues to enhance service and standards

- Experience of working in partnership with consultants and participating in creating innovative solution for the service

- Experience of clinical leadership e.g. developing peers

Desirable

- Clinical diploma desirable

- Supervisory/Management qualification

- Experience of working in partnership with consultants and across clinical teams

- Previous supervisory experience

- Experience of independent sector

- Support the commercial development of the business locally

- Effective stick and budgetary control

- Experience of working within an independent sector hospital pharmacy department

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support, and reward.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Penny Warner on penny,

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart

