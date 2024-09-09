Ward Clerk | Administration | Methley Park Full time| Competitive Salary and Great Benefits

Spire Methley Park have a great opportunity for a Wards clerk to join the wards team.





Duties and responsibilities:

- To be multi skilled in the use of in-house computer applications providing flexibility within the role and possess the ability to investigate and resolve enquiries at a fast pace.

- To accurately maintain the departmental filing systems and carry out routine photocopying of required documentation

- Meet and greet patients, arrange appointments and respond to queries via phone / email

- To practice and maintain a high standard of confidentiality at all times and exercise absolute discretion in the use of all patient/consultant and staff information.

Who we're looking for

- Experience of working in an administrative role, preferably within the health care sector.

- Computer literate, with a comprehensive understanding of word and excel, and to be able to transfer data into charts with Excel and other programmes

- You will have the ability to work in a team or on your own initiative

- If you are proactive, are a good team player and have a great eye for detail then this is the role for you

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals, 10 clinics and a Specialist Cancer Care Centre across England, Wales and Scotland.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

