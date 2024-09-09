Bank Perioperative Practitioner

Duties and responsibilities

Assist in scrubbing for Consultant led surgeries that vary in complexity and specialism, such as orthopedics, cosmetics, gynae and ENT to name a few.

You will assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

Develop care plans that are appropriate to the patient, taking into consideration the care pathway, perioperative risks and their wellbeing.

Who we're looking for

Qualified ODP/Scrub Nurse.

Current orthopaedic scrub experience

NMC or HCPC registered with no restrictions on your pin.

Have been employed in a surgical/Theatre setting.

You will be highly motivated and used to working in challenging but rewarding environment.

Working Hours: Shifts across Monday - Friday 7.30am - 9pm and Saturdays 7.30am - 5pm

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.