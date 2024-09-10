Bank Oncology Pharmacist | Oadby, Leicester | Competitive rates, plus benefits

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion and our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and colleagues.

Duties and responsibilities

Who we're looking for

Contract Type: Bank





Benefits



We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.





Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.





For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on .