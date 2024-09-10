Bank Oncology Pharmacist
Bank Oncology Pharmacist | Oadby, Leicester | Competitive rates, plus benefits
Duties and responsibilities
- The provision of an exemplary pharmacy service, in accordance with current legislation, clinical requirements and accepted professional and ethical standards
- The provision of advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients whilst ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost-effective use of medicines.
- To advise on the safe management of medicines to the hospital and it's departments, whilst staying compliant with current legislation and professional standards
- Promoting a patient focused multidisciplinary approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service.
Who we're looking for
- Be GPHC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions
- Current oncology experience
- Have a minimum of 2 years, post-graduation experience in a hospital environment at ward level
- Clinical diploma desirable
- Excellent communicaiton skills
- Ideally accredited with BOPA digital SACT passport or have suitable background in clinical screening of SACT to support accreditation
- Ideally current member of BOPA.
Working Hours: Monday - Friday 8.30am - 5pm
Contract Type: Bank
Benefits
We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on .