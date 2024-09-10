Healthcare Assistant - Critical Care | Full Time, rotation across 24/7 shifts | Up to £26,200, depending on experience, plus excellent benefits | Tollerton, South Nottingham |

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion and our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and colleagues.

Duties and responsibilities

Assisting the Critical Care team in the provision of exemplary patient care

Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients

Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person

Assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies

Meet Spire values, whilst delivering care to patients and relatives

Undertake some basic administration duties

Who we're looking for

Previous experience of working as an HCA (or equivalent) in a clinical environment, ideally within a hospital setting

Previous acute care experience would be an advantage

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential

NVQ Level 3 is desirable but not essential

Ideally you will have experience in: taking blood/blood pressures, patient observations, inserting and removal of lines and setting up of equipment. However training can be offered to keen applicants

Working Hours: Full time, working shifts across a 24/7 rota

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: 17th September. If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.