Admin Team Leader - Medical Records

Team Leader - Medical Records | Administration | Spire Cardiff | Full Time | Free on site Parking

An opportunity has arisen for a Team Leader to work with the Medical Records Team at Spire Cardiff.

We are looking for a self-motivated person with excellent communication skills and proven experience of working within a busy and challenging environment.



You will be responsible for overseeing a team of administration colleagues ensuring a competent and efficient service is provided to Clinical Staff and patients.

As well as a high level of organisational and leadership skills, you should also be able to prioritise a frequently changing workload. You will have had previous experience of managing staff as well as excellent communication and administrative skills.



Previous experience of working within a hospital environment would be an advantage.

Duties and responsibilities

Provide clear leadership in the operation and delivery of all administration functions

Developing strong and effective communication channels throughout administration

Be responsible for the management of the Administration team, including recruitment, training, sickness recording, annual leave, health and safety and performance

Sharing best practice with other hospitals creating and supporting network

Provide and receive patient information, ensuring that all patient information is provided, received and recorded in accordance with the Data Protection Act and Spire policies

Taking primary responsibility for the accurate preparation, tracking and storage of all medical records for the hospital

Who we're looking for

Previous experience of working in a similar position in a healthcare environment

Proven track record of people and process management

Someone who is highly organised, accurate and works well to tight deadlines

Proficient with IT systems including Microsoft package

Working knowledge of SAP or a similar system

Knowledge of the healthcare market

Working Hours: 37.5hrs pw - Monday - Saturday 08.00-18.00, variable shift pattern

Contract: - Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on