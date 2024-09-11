Bank Registered Nurse - Outpatients

Bank Registered Staff Nurse - Outpatients | Outpatients | Band 5 | Wrexham | Flexible Hours

Spire Yale Hospital based in Wrexham, North Wales is recruiting a Registered Staff Nurse to join the Outpatients team in their warm, friendly and supportive team on a flexible working basis. We offer excellent support, training and development opportunities

Spire Yale Hospital is located in Wrexham and has additional consulting rooms on the North Wales coast at Abergele. Wrexham is only 12 miles from Chester and 30-50 minutes from Liverpool and Manchester. There are direct train links to London with a journey time of just over 2 hours. The Snowdonia National Park and the North Wales Coast are on our doorstep! We take pride in delivering high-quality care to patients across North Wales and the Borders.

Duties and responsibilities

Run nurse led dressing and phlebotomy clinics and assist in pre-operative investigation

Carry out individualised nursing care and procedures to the highest standards complying with hospital policies and procedures at all times

Chaperone and assist Consultants during examination of the patient's and minor surgical procedures and assists in arranging investigations requested by consultants

Carry out any other duties delegated by the OPD Manager / team leader for the proper and efficient care of the patient's and the smooth running of the department

Who we're looking for

Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Have a minimum of 1-year post-graduation experience with demonstrable experience in a similar role

Outpatient Services experience is desirable for this position

Venepuncture and ILS Training is desirable for this role

Excellent communication skills, along with being organised and can showcase excellent patient care

Benefits:

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor on

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications