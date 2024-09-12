Senior Oncology Pharmacist

Spire Leicester has an exciting opportunity for an experienced Oncology Pharmacist to join our small specialist oncology pharmacy team, within our larger pharmacy team.

This is an excellent opportunity to join the busiest oncology service with Spire Healthcare. We offer excellent career progression opportunities, including management courses and award winning CPD. You will be fully supported by the Pharmacy Manager as well as a Central Oncology Pharmacy Lead.

Duties and responsibilities:

Reporting to the Pharmacy Manager and supported by a Oncology Pharmacist and a dedicated technician, as well as the wider pharmacy team, you will be responsible for the following:

Provide an exemplary pharmacy service in accordance with current legislation, accepted professional and ethical standards and clinical requirements.

Be responsible for leading, managing and delivering the specialist pharmacy service of oncology.

Provide advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost effective use of medicines.

Advise the hospital and its departments on the safe management of medicines, ensuring compliance with current legislation and professional standards.

Promote a multidisciplinary, patient focused approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service.

Working clinically alongside other clinicians to screen chemotherapy and sign off treatments.

Consulting with patients on the ward to discuss any treatment issues and work with them to resolve these.

Work with Consultants to investigate new and different treatments available to our patients.

Chemotherapy dispensary

Who we're looking for:

GPHC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions

You must have experience in Oncology and be able to hit the ground running in this environment

Accredited with BOPA digital SACT passport, or have suitable background in clinical screening of SACT to support accreditation, with a willingness to undertake the passport.

Being a current member of BOPA would be a distinct advantage

Pharmacy Degree

Previous operational management of a department

Excellent communicaiton skills are key in this role

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance, including pre-existing conditions

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on .