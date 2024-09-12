HR Advisor - Maternity Cover

Duties and responsibilities

Carry out ad-hoc HR projects as required, under the direction of the Hospital Director and People Business Partner.

Maintain and update the 'people content' on Spire's HR system 'Florence'.

Co-ordinate learning and development activities, training course administration and other appropriate support, as required.

Arrange and deliver onboarding activities for all new joiners, including Welcome and Induction and co-ordinate job-specific training.

Act as the initial point of contact for all HR matters; providing high quality, consistent first-line HR advice, coaching and guidance relating to Spire policy, procedure and best practice at all levels. Escalate to Employee Relations Partner / Head of People as appropriate.

Maintain excellent working relations with HR Shared Services to make sure data processing is initiated, approved and updated as per security standards maintained by Spire. Work in collaboration with central HR and payroll teams to process changes to employee terms and conditions to meet payroll cut-off deadlines.

Support Managers in performance management processes, disciplinary, grievance issues and attendance matters. Undertake investigations when this might be appropriate and ensure cases are managed in a timely manner.

Accurate and confidential management of all employee data

Who we're looking for

Someone who is highly organised and accurate and works well to tight deadlines

Proven experience as HR Advisor or other HR position ideally in a similar setting

Understanding of employment laws and disciplinary / grievance procedures.

Able to work in partnership with Managers and build strong employee relations

Must be a good communicator and have good computer literacy

Working Hours: 37.5 hours per week, Monday-Friday 9am-5pm - site based



Contract Type: 9 month fixed term contract

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

About Us

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.

We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.