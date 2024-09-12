Bank Senior Catheter lab Nurse

Senior Cardiac Catheter Lab Nurse - Bank | Competitive rates plus benefits | Mon - Sat | No Nights | Tollerton, South Nottinghamshire

Spire Nottingham are in the process of growing our Cardiac service to include more vascular and structural procedures, as well as also increasing our cardiac surgery to include more complex procedures such as TAVI, with the aim to become the leading cardiology department in the East Midlands.

"Spire Nottingham Hospital has the most modern, state of the art cardiac hybrid theatre to perform such sophisticated procedures. Thanks to the leadership of the hospital and dedication of the cardiac unit staff, we have been able to successfully treat over 100 patients from the region." - Consultant Cardiologist, Professor Jan Kovac

We have one of the largest stroke prevention programmes in the UK supporting the NHS with its COVID-19 recovery which started in May 2021.

Duties and responsibilities:

As Senior Nurse you will support and lead our experienced cardiac team to ensure our patients receive the highest levels of care. Every day is different in this role and you will work across various areas of the hospital including cardiology pre-assessment, cardiac catheter lab, cardiac outpatients, theatres and the supporting the wards with cardiac patients.

Supporting the Cardiology consultants in clinics

You will utilise your inter-departmental communication skills to support your cardiology patients throughout the whole Spire Healthcare journey

To undertake clinical procedures that require dexterity and accuracy this includes scrubbing for a full range of complex interventional cardiology procedures and assisting with implantation of IABP, TAVI and complex devices as the Hospital grows in complexity.

To support the non-invasive cardiology services within the Outpatient Department where appropriate; acting as a subject matter expert to other staff.

To provide cardiology support to ward & critical care patients; acting as a subject matter expert to other staff.

To support the senior staff, ensuring high standards of effective cardiology care are delivered to all patients within the Theatre Cardiology/Hybrid suite, Wards and Outpatient Cardiology Department.

Prepare an operating Hybrid theatre/anaesthetic room/outpatient cardiology suite for procedure in relation to instrumentation, equipment and supplies required for specific cardiology procedures, ensuring waste is kept to a minimum. Ensure all necessary and emergency equipment is available and in working order.

Run a cardiology list without supervision and supervise / mentor junior staff (subject to experience).

Perform duties supporting all the cardiology functions within the hospital.

Who we're looking for:

You will be an experienced cardiac nurse in all cardiac areas including structural work, ideally with previous senior experience. Although we will consider someone stepping up into a senior post who holds the right skills and experience.

Current NMC registration with no restrictions on practice

At least 3 years' experience within a cardiac catheter lab scrubbing for routine and complex cardiology procedures including EPS ablation.

ALS trained

Capable and confident, with the ability to work on own initiative

Excellent organisational skills

Flexible approach to work and working patterns

Previous scrub experience is essential, experience with EPS Ablation would be a distinct advantage

Working Hours: Monday - Saturday

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications