Bank Pharmacist

Bank Clinical Pharmacist | Pharmacy | Private Hospital | Flexible working | Competitive hourly rate (dependent on experience) | Worcester



Spire South Bank Hospital has an opportunity for an experienced and capable Clinical Pharmacist to join our bank. This role is ideally suited to someone who is looking for the challenge of delivering a comprehensive pharmacy service within hospital settings.

Spire South Bank Hospital has been in operation for 30 years providing quality private healthcare to the local population and beyond, earning a reputation as a leader in Worcestershire. We work with some of the areas most experienced Consultant Surgeons, Anaesthetists and Physicians to deliver tailored, personalised care. We are proud of the positive patient feedback we receive and are currently undertaking refurbishment of our in-patient bedrooms following significant recent investment.



Our dedicated hospital team are passionate about excellent patient care and we offer a range of specialist treatments to patients across Birmingham, Warwickshire and the West Midlands. This includes diagnostic services, rehabilitation, cutting-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like orthopaedics, women's health and cancer care. We have 51 bedrooms and five operating theatres.



Duties and responsibilities

- The provision of an exemplary pharmacy service, in accordance with current legislation, clinical requirements and accepted professional and ethical standards

- The provision of advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients whilst ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost-effective use of medicines.

- To advise on the safe management of medicines to the hospital and it's departments, whilst staying compliant with current legislation and professional standards

- Promoting a patient focused multidisciplinary approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service.





Who we're looking for

- Be GPhC Registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Covering dispensary duties

- Clinical verification of prescriptions

- Medicines reconciliation on wards

- Providing support and medicine advice to other professionals







Contract Type: Bank



Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team





Our Values



We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together



Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber on 07516 506185 or

