Advanced Cardiac Physiologist | Full Time | Cardiff | Free Parking

We have an exciting opportunity for an Advanced Cardiac Physiologist to join our team of experts at Spire Cardiff.

You will work alongside some of the best consultants in the region and support the Cardiology Manager, ensuring high standards of effective cardiology care are delivered to all patients within the Cardiac Cath Lab, our Cardiology Ward and Outpatient Cardiology Department.

Spire Cardiff hospital provides a full range of cardiology procedures and cardiac surgeries in both an inpatient and outpatient setting.

Duties and Responsibilities:

To work as an independent practitioner within a team, to deliver an effective and efficient service with high standards of care

To perform a full range of routine diagnostic procedures carried out within the department, including some highly specialised procedures

Prepare an operating Cardiac catheter theatre/outpatient cardiology suite for procedure

Responsible for Cardiology clinical governance in conjunction with the senior management team.

As an advanced practitioner deputise for the manager

Perform duties supporting all the cardiology functions within the hospital

Comply with Spire policies/procedures and in particular, issues relating to Health and Safety, COSSH, Incidents Reporting and the Data Protection Act.

To ensure that Clinical Governance and risk management are embedded within daily practice.

Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.

Who we're looking for:

BSc Cardiac Physiology or equivalent

We are looking for candidates with BHRS or IBHRE accreditation that is required to work without supervision as a competent Physiologist

The ability and experience to cover a wide range of complex invasive and non-invasive procedures

Advanced knowledge/skills in Cardiology for direct and high-quality care

One of the following specialist areas of work, Complex device therapy and/or EPS

ILS

Hours: Full Time - Monday - Sunday - Some evenings and participate in on-call rota Monday to Friday- flexible, no on call at the moment although possible in the future, no evenings work

Contract: Permanent

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays (pro rata)

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free On site Parking

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.