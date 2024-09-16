Spire Nottingham Hospital have an exciting opportunity for an enthusiastic and motivated surgical nurse with strong leadership skills to join our team as the Ward Manager.

We invest in our people and to help you reach your full potential, Spire Nottingham will offer you further ongoing professional and personal development, including but not limited to leadership development programmes and quality improvement practitioner training - in addition to the opportunity to network across the Spire Hospitals and work collaboratively with other health care providers. Alongside our development initiatives, we offer clear career pathways into the senior management team and clinical leadership roles.

Outstanding patient care is at the core of everything we do, which is why we offer excellent nurse to patient ratios whilst maintaining our focus on clinical governance and continued professional development for our teams.

Duties and responsibilities

You will oversee our surgical wards consisting of 22 inpatient beds plus 9 day case beds, with line management responsibilities for a large team of Registered Nurses, Healthcare Assistants, administrative staff and students. Joining a forward thinking, committed, enthusiastic, patient centred team you will play a lead role in making a positive difference to our patients lives through outstanding personalised care.

As Ward Manager you will be fully valued and respected, and will receive ongoing support and coaching from the Clinical Leadership Team.

This senior role requires you to predominately work throughout the week with an expectation that you can be flexible to cover the needs of the service and wider hospital both in and out of hours when required,

At Spire Nottingham we boast excellent patient safety outcomes enhanced by superior patient satisfaction surveys. We are able to deliver utilising excellent patient to staff ratios.

We are driven to deliver ongoing outstanding care to our patients. As a ward manager you will work closely with hospital teams to deliver assurance to our regulators including the CCG and CQC and will focus on;

Acting as a role model, leading by example, you will be clinically visible whilst being able to focus on the operational duties including flexibility to lead, teach and support the team as and when required

Being responsible for performing enabling excellence appraisals, assisting individuals within the team to reach their true potential

Liaising directly with consultants and colleagues, communicating effectively with staff and people at all levels and demonstrate confidence to challenge as required

Prioritising intuitively and provide assurances to all teams and the senior management team

Being competent in risk management, clinical audit and Governance

Who we're looking for

Registered nurse with full NMC registration and no restrictions

You will be able to demonstrate your strong management and leadership skills from your previous experience in a department lead position

Extensive experience in an acute hospital setting within a medical or surgical inpatient environment

You will be able to confidently lead an experienced nursing team and manage patient pathways

Be competent in risk management and health and safety

Interviews will be held week commencing 7th October

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance, including pre-existing conditions

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on 077252 08712 or

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications