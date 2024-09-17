Receptionist | Competitive Salary | Part-Time, Permanent | Farnham

Spire Clare Park Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Receptionist to join our team in working on main reception. You will be part of a team that prides itself on providing exemplary service to our Patients, Visitors and Colleagues at all times.

At Spire Clare Park Hospital, we're a leading provider of private hospital treatments for our patients in Surrey. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Please note that due to the rural location of our hospital you must have access to your own transport.

Duties and Responsibilities

Welcoming, registering, including the accurate collection of credit card details and patient information

Directing patients, consultants and hospital teams as required, to the hospital in a warm, professional and caring manner and in such a way as to provide confidence

Compliance with NHS forms and processes

Processing in-patient/out-patient charges

Cash handling strictly within the parameters of the 'Handling Cash Policy'

Discharge of patients onto computer system ensuring accuracy of all information

Manage the hospital switchboard in a professional and efficient manner, ensuring all calls or enquiries are responded to in a timely manner

Undertake various clerical duties including checking of bed status reports, ordering and distribution of newspapers, including badges for visitors, booking taxis

Who we're looking for

A personable individual with the ability to work on own initiative as well as part of a team

Good basic PC skills, including Word, Excel and Outlook

Excellent customer service skills

High degree of accuracy in administration

Great communication skills at all levels

Experience in a customer service environment

Switchboard experience desirable

MUST BE A CAR DRIVER

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Shanice Chapman at

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications