Theatre Support Worker | Norwich | Full Time Permanent 37.5 | Mon - Sat Rota | £23,497.50 |



An exciting opportunity has become available for a professional individual with strong interpersonal skills to provide a range of support functions within the Theatre Department.



Spire Norwich Hospital holds a long-standing reputation for providing high quality, comprehensive private hospital care. Our facilities are excellent and the hospital is staffed by a valued team of highly skilled professionals. We have 4 theatres, 2 wards, comprising of 50 beds, and deliver a range of outpatient services through our busy and dynamic outpatient and diagnostic imaging departments providing a progressive and stimulating environment for our highly motivated team.



Duties and responsibilities

- Providing exemplary care, including escorting patients between ward, departments & theatre suite.

- Move patients, surgical equipment, medical records, meals, specimens and other resources as required.

- Correctly undertake tasks that have been delegated in relation to specific patients as agreed with the care team.

- Record information related to designated tasks and activities accurately and pass on to the relevant person in the team on time.

- Provide patient support within the anaesthetic room and theatre when required.

The successful applicant will have a proactive approach and excellent communication, the ability to establish good working relationships across the hospital together with attention to detail. Experience of working in a healthcare environment would be an advantage.



Who we're looking for:

- Excellent communication skills

- Flexible

- Be able to working efficiently

- have a level 2 or 3 in health and social care or care certificate

- Experience within a theatre environment would be an advantage

- Be supportive amongst the team

- reliable



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications





