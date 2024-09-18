Bank Chef | Kitchen Support | Bank, 0-Hour Contract | Farnham | Free Parking, Excellent Benefits |

Spire Clare Park Hospital are looking for a Chef to join them on their Bank team. You will be happy to work on varied hours when the hospital needs you will be a chef that is happy to run the kitchen and provide a varied and healthy menu for both our team and patients. An NVQ in food and hygiene would be preferable.

Duties and responsibilities

Carry out regular health and safety checks

Deliver the catering service within hospital guidelines

Manage the kitchen team

Develops a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security

Develop and improve services in the kitchens and wider catering team

Plan and implement catering for functions

Ensure food quality and safety is constantly adhered too

.Who we're looking for

A food hygiene certificate

City and Guilds chef qualification or NVQ

Used to working in a fast and high paced environment

Some leadership experience

MUST BE A CAR DRIVER

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Free uniform

Free DBS

Free onsite parking

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications