Bank Porter

At Spire Clare Park Hospital, we're a leading provider of private hospital treatments for our patients in Surrey. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Please note that due to the rural location of our hospital you must have access to your own transport.

Duties and responsibilities:

To provide the highest standards of personal service to patients and staff in all departments and to provide a highly efficient and courteous portering and distribution service throughout the hospital.

To transfer, transport and guide patients safely around the hospital, as required, in a caring, sympathetic and professional manner

To collect and deliver clean and dirty linen

To collect and dispose of refuse, both domestic and clinical where full infection control training will be provided.

Assist in mail sorting, franking mail as required.

To assist with the general security of the hospital and associated ground.

To deliver flowers and newspapers

To arrange furniture and equipment

To provide general assistance in all stores and distributive activities

To assist in the receipt, checking, storage and distribution of goods throughout the hospital.

To undertake driving duties as required.

To ensure the maintenance of good working relationships, communications and team work in the hospital and within the department.

To ensure that all duties are undertaken safely.

Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.

Who we're looking for:

Must be able to communicate with other members of staff and patients clearly

Personal appearance must be of a high standard

A clean driving licence is also essential.

Experience of delivering frontline customer service and working in a similar environment

Track record of successful customer care in the healthcare sector

Good communication and organisational skills

Excellent customer care skills

Ability to work without supervision

Caring and sympathetic

Full and current UK driving licence

Benefits:

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values:

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion.

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

We commit to our employees' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.

