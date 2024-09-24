Bank Housekeeper | Spire Murrayfield Hospital - Edinburgh |Bank |

Spire Murrayfield Hospital is looking for a Housekeeper to carry out housekeeping duties throughout the hospital, on Bank.

Duties and responsibilities:

Maintain high standards of cleanliness throughout the hospital in line with the housekeeping and infection control policy

Complete the cleaning schedules related to the shift, ensuring that rooms are ready for immediate occupation and public areas are clean

Keep in close contact with the Senior Housekeeper and report any concerns regarding housekeeping issues immediately

Work in close liaison with the clinical staff, understanding the special needs of the hospital on a day to day basis

Responsible for the day to day maintenance of the equipment provided, checking for faults and supply shortages and reporting them to the line manager

Compliance with all Health and Safety at Work regulations including COSHH

Work with guidance on moving and handling, as identified in corporate and local policy and discussed at Mandatory training sessions

Quality assurance and patient confidentiality must be maintained at all times

Essential Skills:

Experience in a customer facing environment

Previous housekeeping experience

Experience working unsupervised and on own initiative, prioritising tasks

A positive and flexible approach to customer service

Good communication skills

Willing and able to complete mandatory training for COSSH, Manual Handling, Infection Control, food hygiene and Health & Safety in-house.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes, but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Katie Willis via

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.