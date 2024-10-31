Clinical Pharmacist | Spire St Anthony's Hospital | Salary dependent on experience | Full time - Permanent | Sutton
Spire St Anthony's Hospital has an exciting full time opportunity for a Clinical Pharmacist. This role is ideally suited to someone who is looking for the challenge of delivering a comprehensive pharmacy service within hospital settings.
Our Pharmacists are not solely pharmacy based so you will have the opportunity to interact with patients across various departments to find out their pharmaceutical requirements, review medication history, current prescriptions and relevant clinical data.
Founded in 1904, Spire St Anthony's Hospital delivers care through skilled and dedicated staff working together. With a completed £27m development investment, we provide very high quality healthcare to patients around Sutton, Epsom, Surrey and South London. We have six operating theatres covering a wide range of specialities and procedures.
Duties and responsibilities:
- All our clinical teams are focused on delivering personalized care, and our Pharmacists play a key role in treating patients with empathy and compassion
- You will provide advice and support to consultants, nurses and other clinicians ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost-effective use of medicines throughout the hospital
- Build strong working relationships with colleagues and consultants and to work together to improve patient outcomes
- Suggest new processes/new equipment to improve health outcomes and increase safety throughout the hospital
Who we're looking for:
- Qualified Pharmacist
- Current GPhC registration with post qualifying practice in Hospital settings
- Someone who is looking for the challenge of delivering a comprehensive pharmacy service within a hospital setting
- Excellent communicator as you will interact with patients across various departments to find out their pharmaceutical requirements
Benefits
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
- Health Assessment
- Employee Assistance Programme
- Sharesave
- Free DBS
- Free Car park
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on rebecca.o'
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.
Closing date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.