Bank Registered Nurse

Bank Nurse | Outpatient or Theatre Scrub based (Minor Procedures) | Harrogate Clinic | Flexible working | Days only

Spire is currently going through an exciting phase of their journey and have just opened a new clinic in Harrogate. We are looking for driven candidates who are passionate about private healthcare to come along on this amazing journey with us.

Spire Healthcare is one of the UK's leading independent hospital groups and the largest in terms of revenue, with 39 hospitals and eight clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

Our Spire Clinics deliver a specific range of lower risk outpatient and day case treatments (all on a local anaesthetic basis), which provides faster care for day case patients. The Clinical specialties include Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Gynaecology, Orthopaedics and GP service.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Working as part of a multi-disciplinary team

- Run nurse led dressing and phlebotomy clinics and assist in pre-operative minor procedures.

- Carry out any other duties delegated by the OPD Manager / General Manager for the proper and efficient care of the patient's and the smooth running of the department

- Chaperone and assist Consultants during examination of the patient's and minor surgical procedures and assists in arranging investigations requested by consultants

- The successful applicant will provide high quality evidence-based nursing care in clinic settings to facilitate smooth and efficient outpatient clinics. Shifts are based on department's operating hours which is Monday to Saturday

Who we are looking for:

- The ability to work efficiently, independently and as part of a wider team

- Excellent attention to detail with high levels of technical knowledge

- The ability to work varying shifts including a Saturday.



We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Spire Healthcare is committed to creating an environment that will attract, retain and motivate its people. We are an equal opportunities employer, committed to the health and well-being of all our colleagues and consultants. We firmly believe that it is our people that make the business successful and everyone should have the opportunity to work in a motivated team, free from discrimination on any grounds. We therefore, are keen to receive and review applications from all candidates of under-represented groups who feel they offer the requisite skills.

