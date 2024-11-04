Bank Administrator | Outpatients | Spire Clare Park | Bank | Flexible Working | Farnham

Spire Clare Park has an exciting opportunity for an individual to join our outpatient appointments team as an Outpatient Administrator on a bank basis.

As Outpatient Administrator you will be responsible to ensure the provision and maintenance of an efficient patient appointments service within the hospital.

At Spire Clare Park Hospital, we're a leading provider of private hospital treatments for our patients in Surrey. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Duties and Responsibilities (not limited to):

- Provide and maintain an efficient bookings system for all outpatients using a computerised system (SAP)

- Manage the telephone lines in an effective and timely manner

- Provide and maintain an efficient diary for all outpatient clinics including both consultant and nurse led clinics (making and changing appointments, clinic changes and cancellations)

- Manage and process patient referral letters and any associated documentation, confirming details with patients/consultants and secretaries as appropriate

- Process patient appointment letters and any associated documentation, confirming details with patients/consultants and secretaries as appropriate

- Respond to enquiries from patients, members of the public and consultants in a timely, courteous, and efficient manner either by telephone or letter

Who are we looking for:

- High standard of secondary education with demonstrable literacy and numeracy skills

- Track record of successful delivery in a similar role, in an office and / or customer service environment

- Experience of handling high call volumes in a fast paced environment

- High level of PC literacy and experience of using multiple systems and programmes

- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

- The ability to work effectively as part of a team

- Able to work under pressure and to tight deadlines, with good organisational skills

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

