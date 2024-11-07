Personal Assistant

PA to Hospital Director | Customer Service | Full time Permanent |37.5 Hours | Leeds| Competitive Salary and Great Benefits

Spire Leeds Hospital is amongst Yorkshire's largest hospitals offering treatment across over 30 medical specialities including orthopaedic surgery, cardiology, oncology (cancer care) and general surgery. Treating adults and children and part of the award-winning Spire Healthcare group, multi-disciplinary teams provide fast, personalised healthcare.



We have an opportunity for you to join one of the UK's leading Private Healthcare companies. This role as PA will be to support the Hospital Director with day-to-day activities onsite at the hospital.



Job Purpose



To provide the Hospital Director and Director of Clinical Services with comprehensive Executive Assistant support and provide additional support to the Senior Management Team as required.



Accountabilities/Activities

Facilitate efficient working of the Hospital Director and Director of Clinical Services by:





Providing a first class Executive Assistant and secretarial service, diary management, minute/note taking, attendance at designated meetings, and administration support;

Manage the flow of work, including telephone calls, correspondence and reports through the HD & DOCS offices, following up on any actions and referring only when appropriate;

Maintain an accurate record of discussions and decisions taken at specified management meetings by minute taking and production within agreed timescales, e.g. MAC, AGM, HoDs meetings, etc.

Ensure that the Hospital Director and Director of Clinical Services maintain realistic working patterns enabling them to attend all meetings on time by good diary planning and organisation of travel arrangements.

Organise events for Senior Management Team, eg. Medical Society meetings, HoD's meetings, AGM clinical governance meetings, etc.

Manage the consultant database and compliance by working closely with the HD and Head of Governance

Manage the on-site mandatory training including, for example, resuscitation, manual handling, fire safety and hospital induction for new starters

Manage potential claims and press enquiries in association with the Hospital Director and in accordance with Spire policies.

Assist the Hospital Director and Director of Clinical Services in establishing and maintaining good relationships with all internal and external customers.

- Produce itineraries for external visitors ensuring arrangements, catering and transport are of the correct standard.

- Assist the Hospital Director with the administration of Enabling Excellence scores and the salary review process for the hospital.

- Assist the Hospital Director with the execution of the annual Consultant Satisfaction Survey and other surveys as needed.



Who we are looking for:

Proven track record of holding a Personal Assistant position.

Excellent organisational skills with ability to prioritise workload and work under pressure in order to meet deadlines.

Computer literate with advanced knowledge of MS Office

Minute taking is essential.

Excellent attention to detail.

Strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to communicate effectively at all levels



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



