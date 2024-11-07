Permanent Practice Nurse

Location: Near Durham

Hours: Part-time, 20 hours per week

Are you an experienced Practice Nurse looking for a permanent role?

I am collaborating with a well-established healthcare provider near the Durham area, seeking a part-time Practice Nurse to join their team. This is an excellent opportunity for a Practice Nurse to become part of a supportive environment and expand their professional portfolio. The organisation also offers training to ensure you are familiar with their processes.

In return, you will receive:

- Competitve Band 6 Salary (negotiable based on experience)

- 6 weeks of annual leave plus bank holidays

- NHS pension

- NHS indemnity coverage

- On-site parking

- Additional perks and benefits

Requirements:

The ideal candidate will be an experienced Practice Nurse capable of performing the following:

- Cytology

- Baby immunisations

- Travel immunisations

- Chronic disease management

- Dressings

- Flu vaccinations

If you are interested in applying for this role, please call me at 01142757421

or email me at olo.muda@chase-medical.com.

