Permanent Practice Nurse
Location: Near Durham
Hours: Part-time, 20 hours per week
Are you an experienced Practice Nurse looking for a permanent role?
I am collaborating with a well-established healthcare provider near the Durham area, seeking a part-time Practice Nurse to join their team. This is an excellent opportunity for a Practice Nurse to become part of a supportive environment and expand their professional portfolio. The organisation also offers training to ensure you are familiar with their processes.
In return, you will receive:
- Competitve Band 6 Salary (negotiable based on experience)
- 6 weeks of annual leave plus bank holidays
- NHS pension
- NHS indemnity coverage
- On-site parking
- Additional perks and benefits
Requirements:
The ideal candidate will be an experienced Practice Nurse capable of performing the following:
- Cytology
- Baby immunisations
- Travel immunisations
- Chronic disease management
- Dressings
- Flu vaccinations
If you are interested in applying for this role, please call me at 01142757421
or email me at olo.muda@chase-medical.com.
Referral Scheme:
We also offer a referral scheme. If you refer another healthcare professional who is successfully employed through us, you could receive up to £500!
About Chase Medical:
Chase Medical is the UK's leading recruitment agency specialising in Primary Care. We connect healthcare professionals, including Nurse Practitioners, Practice Nurses, and HCAs, with work opportunities. We have a significant market presence, working with over 40% of primary care settings across the UK. If you are not looking for a permanent position, we also have numerous locum opportunities available with rates starting from £28 per hour, including holiday pay.
