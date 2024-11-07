Experienced Primary Care Nursing Associate

6 months Fixed-term contract

27 days plus bank holidays (calculated pro-rata)

A well-regarded GP surgery near Walthamstow is seeking to hire an experienced GP Nurse Associate. This large practice has received positive feedback from its patients and has consistently maintained a good CQC rating over the years.

The ideal candidate will be GP-trained and proficient in the following skills:

Cervical smears

Long-term condition checks

Flu vaccinations and immunisations

Bloods

Conducting NHS health checks and new patient assessments

Dressing changes and wound care



Benefits

A competitive salary

Annual leave + Bank holiday allowance (calculated pro-rata)

Additional benefits

Comprehensive training and support on practice systems

Emis Web



The surgery is home to a diverse team of healthcare professionals, including GPs, Practice Nurses, and Advanced Nurse Practitioners (ANPs), supported by a wider clinical and non-clinical team. The location is centrally situated with excellent transport links and on-site parking available.

This is an excellent opportunity to join a supportive team dedicated to providing high-quality patient care!

To apply or learn more about this vacancy, please call me on 01142757421 or email me at olo.muda@chase-medical.com.

