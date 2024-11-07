Experienced Primary Care Nursing Associate
6 months Fixed-term contract
27 days plus bank holidays (calculated pro-rata)
A well-regarded GP surgery near Walthamstow is seeking to hire an experienced GP Nurse Associate. This large practice has received positive feedback from its patients and has consistently maintained a good CQC rating over the years.
The ideal candidate will be GP-trained and proficient in the following skills:
Cervical smears
Long-term condition checks
Flu vaccinations and immunisations
Bloods
Conducting NHS health checks and new patient assessments
Dressing changes and wound care
Benefits
A competitive salary
Annual leave + Bank holiday allowance (calculated pro-rata)
Additional benefits
Comprehensive training and support on practice systems
Emis Web
The surgery is home to a diverse team of healthcare professionals, including GPs, Practice Nurses, and Advanced Nurse Practitioners (ANPs), supported by a wider clinical and non-clinical team. The location is centrally situated with excellent transport links and on-site parking available.
This is an excellent opportunity to join a supportive team dedicated to providing high-quality patient care!
