Imaging Receptionist | Bristol | Part Time, Permanent - 17.5 hrs per week | Competitive salary plus excellent benefits

Spire Bristol Hospital, has an exciting Part Time opportunity for an Imaging Receptionist to join our Imaging Department Team on a part time basis. This role will be reception based, flexibility to work in both environments is required.

Working patterns - The Department is open between the hours of 7am-8pm Monday to Sunday. This role will include weekend working, this can be worked flexibly but must include weekend working.

Duties and Responsibilities

- Maintain reception and be able to apply excellent customer service to patients along with empathy and excellent listening skills.

- Contact patients and arrange radiology appointments liaising with other departments as appropriate.

- Provide explanations of estimates for pricing of radiology procedures for self- funding patients as required.

- Establish and maintain communication with people on routine care matters.

- Develop own and others' personal development.

- Monitor and maintain health and safety and security for self and others.

- Contribute to the implementation of services.

- Help to maintain quality.

- Promote people's equality, diversity and rights.

- Collect, collate and report routine and simple data and information e.g. NHS and BUPA spreadsheet data.

- Input patient data on to hospital and radiology information systems.

- Maintain general administrative duties e.g. filing/photocopying of documentation.

- Comply with data protection requirements.

- Transfer and deliver radiology reports to appropriate destinations.

- Assist in the training of other members of staff as required.

What we're looking for

- Customer Service experience is essential, whether that is in a face-to-face role or via telephone.

- Excellent verbal and telephone manner.

- IT Literate - Microsoft Office

- Experience of planning work and acting under instruction.

- Working as part of a team but the ability to make decisions independently.

- Empathy for principles and importance of equality and dignity at work

- You must be a motivated and driven individual who is able to meet deadlines and manage your time accordingly.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays - will be pro rata as this is a PT role

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Our Values

- We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.

