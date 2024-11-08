Clinical Governance Administrator | Bristol | Competitive pay plus fantastic benefits | Free Parking | Full Time

Spire Bristol is currently recruiting for a Clinical Governance Administrator to join our friendly team.

Role purpose:

The post holder will provide comprehensive administrative support to the Hospital Governance team and the Director of Clinical Services to ensure robust governance considerations are integral to the delivery of Spire Governance agenda and quality systems.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Support Governance functions and processes within the hospital including the day-to-day management of Datix for patient safety, to include the monitoring of actions for completion after receiving training

- Provide comprehensive administrative support to the Governance Team including typing or editing of correspondence, filing, updating spreadsheets, production of templates, photocopying, management of email/telephone enquiries and taking accurate messages

- Ensure documentation is stored, maintained and retrieved in a systematic secure, efficient and confidential manner

- Facilitate and coordinate active serious incident investigations, complaints and concerns

- Attending and organising meetings to include producing agendas, circulating papers, recording of minutes and management of action logs

- Statistical data collation, reporting and presentation as required

- Facilitation of regulatory inspection preparation as required

- Quality control of documents and local policies

- Support the hospital's audit programme, in conjunction with the Governance Leads

- Respond to complex enquiries, providing routine and non-routine information and non-clinical advice, resolving problems where possible.

- Deal efficiently and effectively with direct and indirect (i.e. telephone, face to face) enquiries from all levels of clinical/non-clinical staff, patients and their families

- Provide flexible cover and support within the Governance Team to ensure that the team is working optimally to best meet the needs of the department

- Working collaboratively in a multidisciplinary environment

- Organise the Director of Clinical Services (DoCS) electronic diary and communications in line with priorities, deadlines and personal commitments

- To provide a specific administrative service to the DoCS

- Deal with a wide range of telephone and personal enquiries and assist within the authority of the post

- Be pro-active in dealing with issues without instruction as appropriate

- Plan, prepare and take minutes for formal Clinical Governance Committee, Health and Safety Meeting, Clinical Effectiveness and Audit meetings and deputise/ cover the Senior management PA in her absence

- Produce itineraries for visits by senior / Head Office personnel, VIPs and other visitors, ensuring arrangements, catering and transport are of the correct standard

- Manage policy updates and distribution

- To comply with all Health and Safety at Work regulation including COSHH where applicable, whilst being aware of corporate and local safety policies.

- To follow principles of maintaining confidentiality at all times adhering to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Who we're looking for:

- Must have experience in a simialr role

- Strong organisational skills with ability to prioritise workload and work under pressure in order to meet deadlines.

- Highly computer literate with good knowledge of MS Office including excel

- Excellent attention to detail

- Effective communicator at all levels

- Highly proactive, a strong team player with strong customer service ethic and good interpersonal skills

- Ability to work under own initiative with diplomacy, confidentiality and tact

- Commitment to continuous quality improvement

- Experience of analysing and interpreting data and producing reports

- Caring for others

- Team working

- Flexible and adaptable

- Initiative and ownership

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications